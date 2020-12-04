Left Menu
Development News Edition

In silence, Greek city buries coronavirus dead

Greece has ordered a second nationwide lockdown after a spike in cases of the new coronavirus. These days it's daily," said funeral services provider Stavros Chatzivaritis. "There are between five and eight funerals, almost every day." At the Resurrection of the Lord Cemetery in Thessaloniki, on the eastern side of Greece's second largest city, many new graves have been opened.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:36 IST
In silence, Greek city buries coronavirus dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki have dug dozens of graves for the victims of COVID-19 after a sharp increase in the number of deaths. Greece has ordered a second nationwide lockdown after a spike in cases of the new coronavirus. By Thursday, it had recorded 111,537 cases and 2,706 deaths.

Thessaloniki, a city of about one million and where the first nationwide cases surfaced in February, has been particularly hard hit during the second wave. "We didn't encounter many cases in the first lockdown .. There were very few cases (then) and it wasn't every day. These days it's daily," said funeral services provider Stavros Chatzivaritis.

"There are between five and eight funerals, almost every day." At the Resurrection of the Lord Cemetery in Thessaloniki, on the eastern side of Greece's second largest city, many new graves have been opened. The Greek Orthodox chapel in the compound conducts funeral services, with pallbearers in full protective clothing.

The silence in its graveyard is punctured by the gentle chant of an Orthodox priest, or by the thud of the shovelled earth hitting the coffin, wrapped in plastic. There are flowers, but grieving relatives are kept to a minimum and at a distance. "To my beloved," wrote one on a wreath.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, 1,627 recoveries

Gujarat recorded 1,510 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday evening. The states caseload thus went up to 2,15,819 and death toll to 4,049.The number of recovered patients increa...

Will Rajinikanth's bet on 'spiritual' politics, 'change' mantra catapult him ?

If his political package of spiritual politics plus change everything clicks, Rajinikanth would be the third star from the celluloid world to taste political success in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and his protege J Jaya...

Denmark pins green credentials on end to North Sea oil hunt

Denmark hopes that by deciding to stop its search for North Sea oil and gas it can become a credible trailblazer in fighting climate change, its climate minister said on Friday. The decision to end all oil and gas exploration and extraction...

I&B ministry issues advisory for advertisers for online gaming, fantasy sports on TV

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory on advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports in all private satellite TV channels directing advertisers to give disclaimers that such games involve financial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020