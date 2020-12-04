5,229 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 127 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 18,42,587 as it recorded 5,229 new cases of infection, a health official said. With 127 new fatalities, death toll reached 47,599, he said.

A total of 6,776 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 17,10,050. The number of active cases is 83,859.

Mumbai city reported 813 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,84,509, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 10,945 with 14 new deaths. The state has so far conducted 1,11,32,231 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,672 new infections, raising the total count to 6,36,877. A total of 18,625 people have died so far in the region, the official said. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,60,110 and deaths at 10,898.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,48,151 and death toll at 4,599. Kolhapur division has reported 1,13,904 cases and 3,891 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 68,797 and death count at 1,736.

Latur division has reported 75,845 cases until now and 2,299 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 59,350 cases while 1,425 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,77,385 infections and 4,005 fatalities. 2,168 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra have been treated in the state, including 121 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,42,587, new cases: 5,229, death toll: 47,599, discharged: 17,10,050, active cases: 83,859, people tested so far: 1,11,32,231..