Guj: 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, 1,627 recoveries

Of 18 coronavirus patients who died in 24 hours, 13 died in Ahmedabad city alone, followed by two each in Surat and Rajkot districts and one in Vadodara.As many as 322 new COVID-19 cases were found in Ahmedabad district during the day, highest in the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:46 IST
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:46 IST

Gujarat recorded 1,510 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday evening. The state's caseload thus went up to 2,15,819 and death toll to 4,049.

The number of recovered patients increased to 1,96,992 with 1,627 patients getting discharged since Thursday evening. Of 18 coronavirus patients who died in 24 hours, 13 died in Ahmedabad city alone, followed by two each in Surat and Rajkot districts and one in Vadodara.

As many as 322 new COVID-19 cases were found in Ahmedabad district during the day, highest in the state. It was followed by 249 new cases in Surat, 174 in Vadodara, 143 in Rajkot, 73 in Gandhinagar, 64 in Mehsana and 46 in Banaskantha.

69,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 81.02 lakh. Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 91.28 per cent, said the health department release.

No new case of coronavirus infection emerged during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Two patients recovered. Of total 3,311 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory till now, two have died, 3,297 have recovered and 12 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,15,819, new cases 1,510, death toll 4,049, discharged 1,96,992, active cases 14,778 and people tested so far 81,02,712..

