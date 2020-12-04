PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:32 IST
India's COVID-19 caseload increased to over 96 lakh on Friday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4729 4597 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 870675 857233 7020 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16348 15525 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 213505 208964 987 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 237968 231108 1287 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 17828 16613 287 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 242418 220177 2941 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3311 3297 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 586125 548376 9497 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48459 46375 696 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 215819 196992 4049 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 240841 223973 2539 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 42971 34350 692 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 112256 105537 1730 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 109990 107074 978 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 890360 853461 11834------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 625767 561874 2358 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8691 7713 119 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 211698 194743 3314 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1842587 1710050 47599------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 25691 22445 295 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12067 11319 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3888 3682 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11305 10649 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 320394 314665 1760 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37165 36124 614 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 154788 142121 4882 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 276420 249713 2389 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5100 4580 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 787554 764854 11762------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 272123 261830 1467 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32836 31924 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 76893 69831 1273 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 551179 520637 7877 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 496522 463849 8628 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9606271 9056255 139663------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 36937 43151 527 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 95,71,559 and the death toll at 1,39,188. The ministry said that 90,16,289 people have so far recovered from the infection.

