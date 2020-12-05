Sikkim reports 47 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Sikkim has reported 47 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to the contagion, an official said on Friday. The death toll has now risen to 112 and the coronavirus tally to 5,147.

Sikkim has 358 active cases, while 4,587 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. Ninety others have migrated out. The state tested 267 samples since Thursday and 63,607 overall.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has resumed issuing permits to Nathula for tourists with immediate effect, the tourism department said..