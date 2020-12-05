Left Menu
First time since March, Mumbai's test positivity falls to 5 pc

On December 4, as many as 16,394 tests were conducted in the city, of which 825 or 5.03 per cent came out positive, he said.The test positivity rate was 6.69 per cent on November 25, the commissioner noted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:29 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Mumbai's coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen to five percent for the first time since March, municipal commissioner I S Chahal said on Saturday. When the virus outbreak began, this rate was 35 to 36 percent (which means 35 to 36 percent of tested samples were positive for the infection), he said in a statement here.

"COVID test positivity for the last ten days looks promising but we should not be complacent and should not lower our guard," the commissioner warned. On December 4, as many as 16,394 tests were conducted in the city, of which 825 or 5.03 percent came out positive, he said.

The test positivity rate was 6.69 percent on November 25, the commissioner noted. Of 16,394 tests conducted on Friday, 8,867 were RTPCR and 7,527 Antigen. As many as 684 RTPCR tests and 141 Antigen tests were positive.

The financial capital of the country has been reporting less than 1,000 cases for the last six days.

