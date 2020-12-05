Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure safety of vaccine storage spots as that of EVMs: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase storage capacity for anti-coronavirus vaccines, when they become available, as he virtually equated the security for the vaccines with that of electronic voting machines. Another vaccine, developed in the country by Zydus Cadila, has completed phase-two clinical trail.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:40 IST
Ensure safety of vaccine storage spots as that of EVMs: UP CM to officials
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase storage capacity for anti-coronavirus vaccines, when they become available, as he virtually equated the security for the vaccines with that of electronic voting machines. At a meeting at his official residence, he directed officials to increase the cold storage capacity to 2.30 lakh litres by December 15, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also said that cold chain facilities would be arranged at each districts and divisions. "All security arrangements should be made to ensure its availability. The safety of the vaccine storage spots should be ensured in the same manner as that of the electronic voting machines," the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large number to administer vaccines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks as he noted that experts believe the wait for it will not be long, and asserted that the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod.

Five vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trails in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-three trial of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Covaxin, a vaccine indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also started its phase-three clinical trial. Another vaccine, developed in the country by Zydus Cadila, has completed phase-two clinical trial.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands pay tribute to Thai royals amid calls for reform

Thousands of people gathered in Bangkok on Saturday to show their devotion to the Thai monarchy on the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorns late father, after months of street protests led by a youth movement demanding reform to royal powe...

Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadejas all-round skills has been grossly underrated and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Jadeja was ruled out of the ...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...

ISL 7: Goa, Kerala seek first win of the season

After failing to register a win in their opening three games, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to grab their first three points in the Indian Super League Season 7, when they face each other at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020