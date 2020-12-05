Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:02 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4742 4611 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 871305 858115 7024 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16367 15561 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 213662 209127 989 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 238541 231866 1292 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 17926 16754 289 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 245580 223070 2977 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3313 3298 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 589544 553292 9574 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48574 46493 697 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 217333 198527 4064 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 242398 226524 2564 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 43745 35157 701 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 112757 106006 1742 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110186 107362 979 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 891685 854861 11846------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 631616 567694 2390 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8732 7750 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 213050 196192 3326 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1847509 1715884 47694------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 25857 22655 299 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12164 11392 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3913 3706 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11340 10649 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 320803 314665 1765 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37209 36176 614 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 155424 142792 4905 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 278496 252911 2409 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5147 4587 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 788920 766261 11777------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 272719 262751 1470 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32857 31986 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 77573 70288 1281 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 553012 522867 7900 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 499697 467056 8677 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9643696 9098886 140155------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 37425 42631 492 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 96,08,211 and the death toll at 1,39,700. The ministry said that 90,58,822 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested. Bihar ele...

Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are...

Fire destroys four shops in Thane district

A major fire on Saturday night destroyed four shops located on a private compound in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, said Santosh Kadam who heads Regional Disaster Manageme...

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal slammed Amarinder Singh on Saturday over the recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the Punjab chief minister of reciting the BJPs script by allegedly linking the farmers agit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020