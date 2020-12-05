PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4742 4611 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 871305 858115 7024 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16367 15561 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 213662 209127 989 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 238541 231866 1292 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 17926 16754 289 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 245580 223070 2977 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3313 3298 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 589544 553292 9574 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48574 46493 697 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 217333 198527 4064 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 242398 226524 2564 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 43745 35157 701 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 112757 106006 1742 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110186 107362 979 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 891685 854861 11846------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 631616 567694 2390 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8732 7750 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 213050 196192 3326 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1847509 1715884 47694------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 25857 22655 299 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12164 11392 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3913 3706 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11340 10649 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 320803 314665 1765 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37209 36176 614 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 155424 142792 4905 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 278496 252911 2409 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5147 4587 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 788920 766261 11777------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 272719 262751 1470 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32857 31986 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 77573 70288 1281 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 553012 522867 7900 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 499697 467056 8677 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9643696 9098886 140155------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 37425 42631 492 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 96,08,211 and the death toll at 1,39,700. The ministry said that 90,58,822 people have so far recovered from the infection.