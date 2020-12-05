23 more deaths, 644 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Punjab in a day

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Punjab rose to 1,55,424 on Saturday with 644 new cases of the infection, while 23 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,905, officials said. There are 7,727 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 115 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by 87 in Amritsar and 80 in Jalandhar. A total of 671 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,42,792, as per bulletin.

It also stated that 13 patients in critical condition were on ventilator support while 164 were on oxygen support. A total of 33,24,621 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..