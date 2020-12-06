Left Menu
35 new cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 11,340

A day after registering the record COVID-19 recovery rate, Nagaland on Saturday reported no fresh recoveries but the states caseload mounted to 11,340 with detection of 35 new cases, a health department official said. The death toll remained at 68 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, Hangsing said.Nagaland now has 511 active cases, while 10,649 people have recovered from the disease.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-12-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 01:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after registering the record COVID-19 recovery rate, Nagaland on Saturday reported no fresh recoveries but the state's caseload mounted to 11,340 with detection of 35 new cases, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 34 were reported from Kohima and one from Kiphire district, Health Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Since no coronavirus patient was cured of the disease during the day, the recovery rate came down to 93.9 per cent, he said, adding that the ratio was at 94.19 per cent on Friday. The death toll remained at 68 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, Hangsing said.

Nagaland now has 511 active cases, while 10,649 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 112 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 8,381 rapid antigen tests, while 69,887 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 36,149 through TrueNat, he added..

