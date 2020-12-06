Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring -media

Suga's government has launched a subsidy programme to revive domestic tourism, a key driver of economic growth in recent years, but the scheme has been criticised because Japan is struggling with a third wave of coronavirus infections. New cases have spiked to record highs in Tokyo and Osaka.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-12-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 08:47 IST
Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring -media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government is considering the resumption of inbound tourism on a limited basis from the spring as Tokyo prepares to host a delayed summer Olympics, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration is leaning toward allowing small tour groups from Asian countries where coronavirus infections are well under control, such as China and Taiwan, the Asahi reported without citing sources.

Japanese government officials did not return calls from Reuters seeking comment. Suga's government has launched a subsidy programme to revive domestic tourism, a key driver of economic growth in recent years, but the scheme has been criticised because Japan is struggling with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

New cases have spiked to record highs in Tokyo and Osaka. The number of serious cases nationwide has also risen to a record. Under the new plan, tourists would have to test negative for the coronavirus and submit a detailed travel itinerary before entering, the Asahi said. They would travel only by hired coach and would be separated from other customers at their hotel and sightseeing destinations, it said.

Tourists would also be required to use a tracing app and give daily updates on their health, the report said. A limited number of people are now allowed to travel to Japan for business but are requested to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics was scheduled for this year but was pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Progress in rolling out coronavirus vaccines has raised hope that global tourism can start to slowly recover from paralysing travel restrictions put in place to curb the outbreak.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

WII experts evaluate sites in MP for cheetah re-introduction

Experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India have visited four places in Madhya Pradesh to look for the best habitat for the reintroduction of cheetah in the country, a senior forest official said. The countrys last spotted c...

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring -media

Japans government is considering the resumption of inbound tourism on a limited basis from the spring as Tokyo prepares to host a delayed summer Olympics, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas administration...

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defea...

Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020