Odisha logs 393 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,21,196 after 393 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,771, a health department official said. Of the 393 new cases, 229 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 49, followed by Sundargarh at 45 and Mayurbhanj at 32. Two districts, Boudh and Subarnapur, did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the official, Khurda reported two fresh casualties, which one each succumbed to the infection in Balasore, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. Odisha currently has 4,102 active cases, while as many as 3,15,270 patients have recovered.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities. The positivity rate in the coastal state stands at 5.23 per cent, the official said.

Over 61.43 lakh samples have been examined so far, including 41,110 on Saturday, he added.