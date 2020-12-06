Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-12-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 21:39 IST
Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.

The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infections over the past 24 hours, down from 21,052 the day before.

Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the epidemic, becomes the sixth nation in the world to surpass 60,000 deaths, and the second in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.728 million cases to date.

Also Read: Australian high commissioner visits western Naval command

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Senior police official held for amassing assets illegally

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI A senior police official was on Sunday taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB inKamareddy district of Telangana for allegedly amassing wealth worth over Rs 2 crore illegally. On December 4, a case was regi...

One dead, 3 injured in explosion during land-levelling work

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsils B...

Rugby-France turn potential farce into show of force despite England defeat

France felt equally proud and frustrated after their inexperienced team conceded a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.Les Bleus, whose starting XV boasted 68 caps to Englands 772, re...

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Venezuelans voted on Sunday to choose a new congress in an election the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020