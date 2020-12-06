Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey recorded 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,900, the ministry data also showed.

Turkey was on lockdown over the weekend to combat the recent surge in daily deaths, which hit a record of 196 on Saturday, and new infections. On Friday, Turkey had 32,736 new cases, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March. For four months, Turkey only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since Nov. 25. Historical data for all positive cases and the cumulative total are still not available.