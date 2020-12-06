Bengal reports 3,143 new COVID-19 cases, 46 fresh fatalities
Forty-six fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 8,723, it said.As many as 3,167 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 93.51 per cent, it said. The state now has 23,894 active coronavirus cases, it said.West Bengal has so far tested 61.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,186 in the last 24 hours, it said..PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 23:15 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,99,697 on Sunday as 3,143 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Forty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,723, it said.
As many as 3,167 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 93.51 per cent, it said. Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 765, followed by North 24 Parganas (746) and South 24 Parganas (209), it said.
North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 15, followed by Kolkata (10) and Hooghly (four), the bulletin said. The state now has 23,894 active coronavirus cases, it said.
West Bengal has so far tested 61.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,186 in the last 24 hours, it said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- West Bengal's
- North 24
- Hooghly
ALSO READ
ISL 7: Sandesh Jhingan looking forward to first-ever Kolkata derby experience
Potato price may touch close to Rs 50/kg in Kolkata retail markets
Abhishek Bachchan heads to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot
Bala Devi hopes to see women's derby between Kolkata giants
Man in Kolkata arrested for duping people