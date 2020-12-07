Health News Roundup: Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases; U.S. states scramble to curb COVID-19 without national leadership and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pfizer's COVID-19 shots could be shipped within 24 hours after Canadian approval

Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada could start within 24 hours after Canadian health authorities approve the shots, a top official of pharmaceutical company BioNTech told CBC on Sunday, comparing it with the timeline achieved in Britain. A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is expected to be the first to secure approval in Canada, though the country has signed supply deals with seven manufacturers.

U.S. CDC reports 280,135 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 14,462,527 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 206,992 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,310 to 280,135. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 5 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

The southern German region of Bavaria, which has so far recorded the country's highest coronavirus death toll, announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5. People in Bavaria will only be able to leave their homes with good reason, state premier Markus Soeder told a news conference, adding that there would be some relaxation in the rules for Christmas but not for New Year celebrations.

Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey recorded 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,900, the ministry data also showed.

Biden transition, U.S. coronavirus vaccine teams to meet amid surge, distribution questions

The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program before the expected first round of vaccinations this month. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed initiative, said he has not yet met with Biden, who last week criticized the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan.

U.S. states scramble to curb COVID-19 without national leadership

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, expressed frustration on Sunday over the mixed messages coming from the Trump administration that are reflected in some Americans' perception about masks, social distancing, and superspreader events.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new deaths

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 a day earlier and taking the official toll since the outbreak began in February above 60,000, the health ministry said. The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infections over the past 24 hours, down from 21,052 the day before.

Indonesia receives first COVID vaccine from China's Sinovac

Indonesia received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine from China on Sunday, President Joko Widodo said, as the government prepares a mass inoculation program. Jokowi, as the president is widely known, said in an online briefing that the Southeast Asian country received 1.2 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a vaccine Indonesia has been testing since August.

France reports decline in COVID-19 infections and hospital deaths

French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day. The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday's 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.

South Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit 9-month high

South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to contain the nation's largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months. The decision comes after the government implemented unprecedented measures on Saturday in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.