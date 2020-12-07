Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 615 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have led to 8,311 confirmed patients in quarantine, the most ever. Moon ordered the government to mobilize every available resource to track infections, and to expand testing by deploying the military and more people from the public service, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 09:06 IST
S.Korea's Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 615 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have led to 8,311 confirmed patients in quarantine, the most ever.

Moon ordered the government to mobilize every available resource to track infections, and to expand testing by deploying the military and more people from the public service, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing. Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up, Chung said.

The positive rate for the latest batch of tests was about 4.2%, compared to the year's average of 1.2%, according to the KDCA. On Sunday, authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.

South Korea avoided lockdowns but used an intensive system of tracing, testing and quarantining to tamp down two earlier waves of infection. With this third wave, however, the government has faced increasing criticism as cases continue to rise despite measures such as mask mandates, curfews for restaurants and other businesses, and restricted public transportation.

Monday's total was down slightly from Sunday, when the agency reported 631 new cases, the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March. In total, South Korea has reported 38,161 cases, with 549 deaths.

Health authorities have said that if the current trend of cases continues, the hospital system could become overloaded.

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...

Armed Forces Flag Day: Naik lauds sacrifices of soldiers

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day being observed on Monday, and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country. India has been observing December 7 as the Armed ...

China's exports surge on hot demand for PPE, remote working tech

Chinas exports rose at the fastest pace since February 2018 in November, helped by strong global demand and as the factory recovery in the worlds second-largest economy outpaced those of its major trading partners. Exports in November rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020