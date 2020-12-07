Two new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Left Menu
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Monday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 3,936, an official said. Mizoram has so far reported six COVID-19 fatalities, it said.The COVID-19 infection rate in the state is 2.50 per cent.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-12-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 09:37 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Monday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 3,936, an official said. The two new cases were reported from Serchhip district, he said The two patients aged 34 and 45 are policemen, who recently returned from Bihar after assembly election duty.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state now is 202 while 3,728 people have recovered from the virus. Mizoram has so far reported six COVID-19 fatalities, it said.

The COVID-19 infection rate in the state is 2.50 per cent. Altogether, 1,57,292 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far including 627 on Sunday.

Aizawl district reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 2,632, followed by Lunglei district, which reported 335 cases. Hnahthial district is the lone COVID-19 free district in the state as of now.

