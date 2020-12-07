Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:15 p.m. Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine: PM.

3:12 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 quarantine period.

2:19 p.m. New smartphone-based COVID-19 test gives results in less than 30 minutes.

2:02 p.m. Odisha reports 368 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven fatalities.

1:44 p.m. Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said.

1:32 p.m. Scrupulously follow protocols for disposal of COVID-19 test kits, swabs: HC to AAP government.

12:50 p.m. IndiGo to refund all passengers by January 31 for flight cancellations due to lockdown.

11:38 a.m. Puducherry adds 26 new coronavirus cases, one death takes toll to 615.

11: 36 a.m. Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine.

11:29 a.m. Pakistan reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate hits record 9.71 per cent.

10:32 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports 11 new COVID-19 cases.

10:05 a.m. COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rises to 4,754 with 11 new cases.

10:03 a.m. Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474.

9:57 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases falls below 4 lakh to 3,96,729, while 91,39,901 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry. 9:56 a.m.

Single day rise of 32,981 new COVID-19 cases, 391 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 96,77,203, death toll to 1,40,573: Government. 9:35 a.m.

Two new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram. 9:14 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths.