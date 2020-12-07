Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:15 p.m. Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine: PM.

3:12 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 quarantine period.

2:19 p.m. New smartphone-based COVID-19 test gives results in less than 30 minutes.

2:02 p.m. Odisha reports 368 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven fatalities.

1:44 p.m. Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said.

1:32 p.m. Scrupulously follow protocols for disposal of COVID-19 test kits, swabs: HC to AAP government.

12:50 p.m. IndiGo to refund all passengers by January 31 for flight cancellations due to lockdown.

11:38 a.m. Puducherry adds 26 new coronavirus cases, one death takes toll to 615.

11: 36 a.m. Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine.

11:29 a.m. Pakistan reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate hits record 9.71 per cent.

10:32 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports 11 new COVID-19 cases.

10:05 a.m. COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rises to 4,754 with 11 new cases.

10:03 a.m. Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474.

9:57 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases falls below 4 lakh to 3,96,729, while 91,39,901 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry. 9:56 a.m.

Single day rise of 32,981 new COVID-19 cases, 391 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 96,77,203, death toll to 1,40,573: Government. 9:35 a.m.

Two new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram. 9:14 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths.

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Monday

Standard gold 99. 5 purity Rs 49,270 per 10 gram Ornament gold Rs 4,582 per gram Silverspot .999 fineness Rs 62,900 per kgPTI DVRADMINISTRATOR DVRADMINISTRATOR...

Two youth from Punjab cycle 300 km to join farmers' protest at Delhi border

Jovan Preet Singh and Gurinder Jeet each put two pyjamas, a mobile phone charger and a water bottle in their small backpacks before hitting the road to Delhi on their bicycles to join the protesting farmers at the national capitals borders....

Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde takes over as CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the companys Chief Executive Officer. Siddharthas sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. ...

Manchester bomber's brother admits "full part" in planning attack, UK inquiry told

The brother of a man who detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester more than three years ago has admitted to playing a full part in planning the attack, an inquiry was told on Monday. ...
