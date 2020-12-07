Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, highest number of daily cases since June 2

Pakistan on Monday recorded 3,795 coronavirus cases, the highest spike in daily new infections since July 2, raising the nationwide case count to 420,294, the health ministry said. A total of 2,539 virus patients are in critical condition, said the Ministry of National Health Services.The 3,795-new cases has also raised the country-wide coronavirus positivity rate to 9.71 per cent.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:52 IST
Pak reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, highest number of daily cases since June 2

Pakistan on Monday recorded 3,795 coronavirus cases, the highest spike in daily new infections since July 2, raising the nationwide case count to 420,294, the health ministry said. The country also reported 37 more deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities to 8,398. A total of 2,539 virus patients are in critical condition, said the Ministry of National Health Services.

The 3,795-new cases has also raised the country-wide coronavirus positivity rate to 9.71 per cent. It was also the highest daily case count since July 2 when the country reported 4,087 cases, the Dawn newspaper said. Monday was also the fifth straight day that more than 3,000 new cases have been reported.

After carrying out 39,076 tests in the last 24 hour, the national tally of cases reached 420,294, the health ministry said. At least 356,542 people have recovered in the country, and the number of active patients is 55,354.

Sindh has reported 184,486 cases, Punjab 123,762, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 49,676, Islamabad 32,816, Balochistan 17,466, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 7,356 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,732 cases. As Pakistan struggled to combat the second wave, it got an offer from Russia to provide its COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Officer Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

He said the proposal has been forwarded to the health ministry, which is looking at the vaccine's efficacy, regulations and results. Chaudhri also added that the government was in contact with multiple sources to ensure "timely acquisition of COVID-19 vaccine".

Pakistan has already allocated an initial amount of USD 150 million to procure the vaccine. Officials said that it would be available by April..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival. On Monday, Irelands High Court granted creditor protect...

Haasan accuses AIADMK, DMK of joining hands to shield graft

Chennai, Dec 7 PTI Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK of joining hands when there was a common threat to those involving in corruption. The MNM chief, without naming the tw...

Farm laws not anti-farmer, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the three farm laws enacted by the NDA government at the Centre were not anti-farmer, but reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts to ensure the welfare of the ry...

19 more coronavirus deaths, 620 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Monday reported 19 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 4,934 while 620 new cases took the infection count to 1,56,839, a health bulletin stated. There are 7,604 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020