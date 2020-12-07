Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Economic Forum moved to Singapore over coronavirus concerns

"The World Economic Forum will convene the Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore from 13-16 May. It will return to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, for the Annual Meeting 2022," the organisers said in a statement, released a day earlier than planned after Reuters reported the news. WEF president Borge Brende said in an internal email seen by Reuters that health and safety concerns linked to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Europe made it impossible to organise the meeting in Lucerne-Buergenstock as initially planned, while Singapore had been successful in dealing with the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:10 IST
World Economic Forum moved to Singapore over coronavirus concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)

The World Economic Forum's annual gathering of political and business leaders will move from Switzerland to Singapore next year as the COVID-19 pandemic would make it challenging to host the event safely in Europe, organisers said on Monday.

It is only the second time the event, known informally as Davos after the Swiss ski resort where it is usually held every January, will be hosted outside Switzerland since its inception in 1971, and mark its debut in Asia. "The World Economic Forum will convene the Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore from 13-16 May. It will return to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, for the Annual Meeting 2022," the organisers said in a statement, released a day earlier than planned after Reuters reported the news.

WEF president Borge Brende said in an internal email seen by Reuters that health and safety concerns linked to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Europe made it impossible to organise the meeting in Lucerne-Buergenstock as initially planned, while Singapore had been successful in dealing with the pandemic. "After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting," organisers said.

They had already decided in October to shift the annual meeting to Buergenstock in central Switzerland from the harder-to-get-to Alpine resort of Davos. Moving the meeting to Singapore, the Southeast Asian financial hub and known as the Switzerland of Asia, will allow an in-person meeting, the "first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic", organisers added.

Singapore, which in 2018 played host to a historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said its planned virus safety measures for the event could include on-arrival tests, pre-event and periodic antigen testing, as well as contact tracing of attendees. "Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are confident that Singapore will be able to continue maintaining public health and safety while supporting the WEF's mission to effect positive change through collaboration and engagement," Singapore trade minister Chan Chun Sing said in a statement.

Chan said the WEF event would also have a special virtual component to allow for greater participation given travel difficulties posed by coronavirus contagion. Singapore, a city-state and key global travel node, has kept its borders largely shut for most of 2020 and won international plaudits for its handling of the virus, which has included rigorous contact tracing and strict quarantine rules.

However, a plan to open a quarantine-free air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong last month was abandoned at the eleventh hour, leaving questions over how easy it will be for Singapore to reopen borders without widely-available vaccines.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020