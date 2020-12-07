Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 203, total toll exceeds 15,000 -health ministry

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 203 in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,103 since the beginning of the pandemic. Turkey also recorded 32,137 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:18 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 203, total toll exceeds 15,000 -health ministry
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 203 in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,103 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkey also recorded 32,137 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. Historical data for all cases and the cumulative case total are still not available.

Turkey was on lockdown over the weekend to combat the recent surge in daily deaths and new infections. On Friday, Turkey had 32,736 new cases, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020