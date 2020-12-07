Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 203, total toll exceeds 15,000 -health ministry

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 203 in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,103 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkey also recorded 32,137 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. Historical data for all cases and the cumulative case total are still not available.

Turkey was on lockdown over the weekend to combat the recent surge in daily deaths and new infections. On Friday, Turkey had 32,736 new cases, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March.