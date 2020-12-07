Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia expects halal certificate for experimental vaccine

The certification would be a significant step in immunization efforts in the worlds most populous Muslim country, should the vaccine be approved for use.A study by the Indonesian Ulema Council Halal Product Guarantee Agency and Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics has been completed and has been submitted to the council for the making of a fatwa and halal certification, Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said at a news conference.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:35 IST
Indonesia expects halal certificate for experimental vaccine

Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical body is expected to issue a halal certification for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech, officials said on Monday. The certification would be a significant step in immunization efforts in the world's most populous Muslim country, should the vaccine be approved for use.

"A study by the Indonesian Ulema Council Halal Product Guarantee Agency and Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics has been completed and has been submitted to the council for the making of a fatwa and halal certification," Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said at a news conference. Over one million doses of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening. The government has no exact schedule for distributing the doses.

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said on Monday that the experimental vaccine needs to successfully complete phase-three clinical trials before it can be distributed in Indonesia. "The government will provide a vaccine that is proven safe and passes clinical trials under World Health Organization recommendations," Putranto said.

Hermawan Saputra of the Indonesian Public Health Expert Association said the 1.2 million doses are only enough for an initial group of 600,000 people, since each person must receive two doses. "It does not really have significant meaning. The government should guarantee that there will be enough to for distribution to the entire country," Saputra said. Saputra said that if the experimental vaccine passes the third-phase clinical trials, immunization programs are expected to begin in the middle of next year.

The government has announced that it plans to use vaccines from several different producers in its effort to vaccinate the world's fourth most populated country. So far, the Sinovac candidate vaccine is the only one to arrive in the country. Monday, the Health Ministry announced 5,754 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the confirmed total to 581,550, including 17,867 deaths, the highest in Southeast Asia.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ghana votes as candidates offer routes out of economic crisis

Ghanaians voted on Monday in what is expected to be a close race between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival John Mahama, who are offering competing plans to end an economic crisis. Eyes are on the West African powerhouse to see if...

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020