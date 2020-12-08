Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal reports 2,214 new COVID-19 cases, 48 fresh fatalities

The state now has 23,829 active cases, and 4,72,454 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.West Bengal has so far tested 61,67,307 samples for COVID-19, including 31,453 in the last 24 hours, it said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:56 IST
West Bengal reports 2,214 new COVID-19 cases, 48 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,05,054 on Monday as 2,214 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. Forty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,771 so far, it said.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths at 15, followed by North 24 Parganas at 14, Howrah at five, Hooghly at four and South 24 Parganas at three. Altogether 2,231 people were cured of the disease in past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 93.55 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the maximum number of new cases at 593, followed by North 24 Parganas at 583 and Hooghly at 143. The state now has 23,829 active cases, and 4,72,454 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested 61,67,307 samples for COVID-19, including 31,453 in the last 24 hours, it said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020