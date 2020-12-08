Left Menu
Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,203 as six more people tested positive for the disease, while two fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 117, an official said on Monday. The state has so far conducted 64,029 sample tests for COVID-19, including 43 in the past 24 hours, the official added.

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 5,203 as six more people tested positive for the disease, while two fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 117, an official said on Monday. A 27-year-old woman and a man, aged 50, died due to coronavirus infection, Sonam Bhutia, a member of Sikkim Information, Education and Communication (IEC) panel, said.

They had comorbidities, the official said. East Sikkim registered four new cases and one each was reported from West and South Sikkim districts.

Sikkim has 371 active cases, while 4,622 people have recovered from the disease and 93 migrated to other states. The state has so far conducted 64,029 sample tests for COVID-19, including 43 in the past 24 hours, the official added.

