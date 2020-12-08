Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Health officials clear Pakistan squad to leave isolation

New Zealand Cricket had said on Monday that the squad, which has been tested for COVID-19 five times since arriving two weeks ago, was scheduled to leave isolation on Tuesday pending final approval from local health officials. "After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 08-12-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 07:03 IST
Cricket-Health officials clear Pakistan squad to leave isolation

New Zealand public health officials have cleared almost the entire Pakistan cricket squad to leave their managed isolation facilities later on Tuesday. New Zealand Cricket had said on Monday that the squad, which has been tested for COVID-19 five times since arriving two weeks ago, was scheduled to leave isolation on Tuesday pending final approval from local health officials.

"After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," the Health Ministry said in a statement. One unidentified member of the 53-strong squad, however, would stay in the facility after they tested positive on day six of their mandatory 14-day isolation that is applied to all arrivals as part of New Zealand's strict border controls.

Six tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival while four others were identified as positive during their isolation, although those cases were considered "historical", the Ministry said. One member of the squad also repeatedly tested negative in isolation but had been in quarantine in Auckland after showing signs of infection when they arrived.

The squad are scheduled to fly to Queenstown later on Tuesday for an intra-squad game before the first of three Twenty20 matches on Dec. 18. The team also play a two-test series from Dec. 26.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration -U.S. business group

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. He definitely re-c...

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New Yorks governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue sky...

(OFFICIAL)-Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

The announcement of the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most likes of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday.The Aug. 28 post by Bosemans family sa...

Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames.The rainfall broke a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020