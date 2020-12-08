Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 07:45 IST
Hong Kong to ban dining in restaurants from 1000 GMT to curb coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city will ban dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) to curb a rise in coronavirus cases in the densely packed financial hub.

Lam, speaking at her weekly press briefing, said the government would also study additional relief measures for those affected by the latest restrictions.

On Monday, Hong Kong recorded 78 new cases of coronavirus, taking its total to 6,976. (Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue)

