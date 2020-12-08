India reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since July 10
India reported 26,567 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since July 10, according to a Reuters tally. Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in September. The country has 9.7 million cases, second-highest caseload in the world after the United States.
Deaths rose by 385, the health ministry said, with the total now at 140,958.