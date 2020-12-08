Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape

Although seen as another coup for the country that hosted the 2018 Trump-Kim summit, questions remain as to how Singapore - with its borders effectively shut and strict anti-virus rules and limits on public gatherings - will put on a show that usually attracts thousands just five months from now. "Singapore does not take risks," said Christopher Khoo of Singapore tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, adding that he expected fewer attendees and that virus curbs would make it hard to recreate Davos' networking environment.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:02 IST
ANALYSIS-In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape

It's not only the weather that might come as a shock when the World Economic Forum moves from Davos, the Swiss ski resort after which it takes its informal name, to the tropical Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore in May.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gathering of world leaders, billionaires, celebrities and media often referred to as a "circus" is expected to be a trimmed-down, tightly controlled affair, Singapore-based business groups and consultants said on Tuesday. Although seen as another coup for the country that hosted the 2018 Trump-Kim summit, questions remain as to how Singapore - with its borders effectively shut and strict anti-virus rules and limits on public gatherings - will put on a show that usually attracts thousands just five months from now.

"Singapore does not take risks," said Christopher Khoo of Singapore tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, adding that he expected fewer attendees and that virus curbs would make it hard to recreate Davos' networking environment. "In Davos, it is an opportunity to rub shoulders with somebody taking the lift or in the hotel lobby, and exchanging thoughts that way," Khoo said. "How do you create those networking opportunities? ... That is a challenge."

Others said the success of global vaccine deployment over coming months would most likely dictate the scale of the event, planned for May 13-16. Announcing the change late Monday, WEF's chief Klaus Schwab said the decision was made to safely ensure the first "in-person" meeting of business executives, government leaders and civil society since the start of the pandemic to discuss recovery.

In its statement, Singapore - which restricts conferences to 250 people, split into groups of 50 who cannot mingle - talked up the virtual component of the conference, which it also said would be a first. Neither the WEF or Singapore have yet given specifics on the number of attendees expected at the event, the first in Asia and only the second to be held outside of Switzerland since its inception in 1971.

TOEING THE LINE WEF usually plays host to about 3,000 official participants, but much of the action happens outside the conference at side meetings and networking events. The population of the hard-to-reach Alpine town of Davos swells from 10,000 to about 30,000 during the summit.

By contrast, Singapore averaged around 400 arrivals daily in October, the latest official figures available, less than 1% of those arriving during the same period in 2019. The city-state remains largely closed to visitors and has agreements for limited official and business travel with seven countries, all in Asia. A plan to open a quarantine-free air travel bubble with Hong Kong last month was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Other factors may keep attendance down too, said Hsien Hsien Lei, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. "It is not necessarily whether Singapore is ready to welcome them but whether people are ready to start travelling," said Lei, adding that many companies still restrict travel, especially for their top executives.

Lei said international praise for Singapore's handling of the coronavirus, including from the World Health Organization, as well as vaccine rollouts early next year, should lend firms more confidence. The success of smaller-scale events like the 250-strong energy week in October also shows that Singapore's strict regime of pre-event testing, safe distancing measures and contact tracing works, said David Kelly, head of the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore.

Other virus-safety measures for Singapore's WEF could include defined itineraries for delegates, restrictions for media coverage and a series of smaller events and online networking sessions to reduce mingling, the business groups and consultants said. "They need to make sure that the delegates toe the line," said Toby Koh of Singapore-based security firm Ademco. (Editing by Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday. With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sce...

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease sprea...

Motor racing-W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at Frances Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series starte...

Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response: Study

Scientists have assessed the immune response against the novel coronavirus in over 150 COVID-19 patients and found that the antibodies found in the mucous membrane are activated much earlier than other types, an advance which may lead to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020