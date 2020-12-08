UK's Johnson thanks health workers after COVID vaccine launch

UK's Johnson thanks health workers after COVID vaccine launchReuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of a COVID vaccination programme on Tuesday and thanked health workers, scientists and people who had volunteered for testing.
"We will beat this together," Johnson said in a message on social media, and urged the public to continue to follow guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
