15 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally rises to 4,773

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,773 as 15 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Tuesday. Of the 15 fresh cases, four were detected during contact tracing, while 11 have travel history, he said.

Seven more persons were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,631, the official said. The Union Territory now has 81 active cases, while 61 people have so far died due to the infection, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,40,961 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.