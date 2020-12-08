Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:45 p.m.

Corporate India is showing ''healthy signs of recovery'' and plans to hire more people in the first three months of 2021 compared to the quarter ending December, a survey said on Tuesday. 2:38 p.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,773 as 15 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Tuesday. 2:13 p.m.

Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday. PM K P Sharma Oli, squeezed by the feud within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and challenge from pro-monarchists from outside, on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the current political issues, calling for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-constitutional activities in the country.

2:08 p.m. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has decided to promote students of class 6 to 9 to the next class without any annual examination in schools affiliated to the WBBSE due to the COVID-19 situation in the 2020 academic year.

1:50 p.m. Observing that overcoming challenges in the post COVID-19 world and keeping up with the emerging trends is crucial for businesses, PM Narendra Modi said India was in an advantageous position with its huge pool of skilled workforce.

1:24 p.m. Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response, says study.

1:06 p.m. A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme.

12:54 p.m. The tweet about ''Black Panther'' star Chadwick Boseman's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong ''Dil Bechara'' were the most talked about moments on Twitter in 2020, the micro-blogging site said on Tuesday.

12:12 p.m. Travel restrictions are effective in countries with low numbers of COVID-19 cases, or that have strong travel links with nations experiencing high rates of the viral infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

12:06 p.m. The Boxing Federation of India elections, which were to be conducted at its December 18 Annual General Meeting, have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has underlined the need for the global community to chart out long-term strategies and roadmaps to deal with future pandemics and their impacts, emphasising that barriers to equitable access to affordable medicines and new technologies must be addressed. 11:48 a.m.

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,415, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. 11:26 a.m.

The Mizoram government appointed Municipal Commissioner K Laldingliana the administrator of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the term of the present board is due to expire on December 10, officials said on Tuesday. 11:20 a.m.

With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. 11:11 a.m. The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday.

10:29 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,457 with 179 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 988, a health department official said on Tuesday.

10:15 a.m. The first phase of the three-tier local body polls began on a peaceful note in five districts of Kerala on Tuesday with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-headed UDF and BJP-NDA locking horns in majority of wards.

10:06 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

8:02 a.m. An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.