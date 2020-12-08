Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:54 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:45 p.m.

Corporate India is showing ''healthy signs of recovery'' and plans to hire more people in the first three months of 2021 compared to the quarter ending December, a survey said on Tuesday. 2:38 p.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,773 as 15 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Tuesday. 2:13 p.m.

Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday. PM K P Sharma Oli, squeezed by the feud within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and challenge from pro-monarchists from outside, on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting to discuss the current political issues, calling for unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-constitutional activities in the country.

2:08 p.m. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has decided to promote students of class 6 to 9 to the next class without any annual examination in schools affiliated to the WBBSE due to the COVID-19 situation in the 2020 academic year.

1:50 p.m. Observing that overcoming challenges in the post COVID-19 world and keeping up with the emerging trends is crucial for businesses, PM Narendra Modi said India was in an advantageous position with its huge pool of skilled workforce.

1:24 p.m. Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response, says study.

1:06 p.m. A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme.

12:54 p.m. The tweet about ''Black Panther'' star Chadwick Boseman's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong ''Dil Bechara'' were the most talked about moments on Twitter in 2020, the micro-blogging site said on Tuesday.

12:12 p.m. Travel restrictions are effective in countries with low numbers of COVID-19 cases, or that have strong travel links with nations experiencing high rates of the viral infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

12:06 p.m. The Boxing Federation of India elections, which were to be conducted at its December 18 Annual General Meeting, have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has underlined the need for the global community to chart out long-term strategies and roadmaps to deal with future pandemics and their impacts, emphasising that barriers to equitable access to affordable medicines and new technologies must be addressed. 11:48 a.m.

India has underlined the need for the global community to chart out long-term strategies and roadmaps to deal with future pandemics and their impacts, emphasising that barriers to equitable access to affordable medicines and new technologies must be addressed. 11:32 a.m.

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,415, a senior health official said here on Tuesday. 11:26 a.m.

The Mizoram government appointed Municipal Commissioner K Laldingliana the administrator of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the term of the present board is due to expire on December 10, officials said on Tuesday. 11:20 a.m.

With the chances of a COVID-19 vaccine being available soon increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against the pandemic. 11:11 a.m. The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 2,33,324 with the addition of 402 fresh infections, an official said on Tuesday.

10:29 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,457 with 179 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 988, a health department official said on Tuesday.

10:15 a.m. The first phase of the three-tier local body polls began on a peaceful note in five districts of Kerala on Tuesday with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-headed UDF and BJP-NDA locking horns in majority of wards.

10:06 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

8:02 a.m. An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer/BioNTech jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...
