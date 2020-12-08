Delhi reports 3,188 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread across India, the national capital reported 57 deaths 3,188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin. With this, 5,97,112 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi so far, which includes 22,310 active cases.

As many as 9,763 people have succumbed to the deadly virus here while 5,65,039 persons have recovered from the infection. As per the Delhi Health Bulletin, 75,409 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 4.23 per cent and the death rate based on the data of the last 10 days stands at 2.16 per cent. (ANI)