COVID-19: 1,280 new cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:19 IST
Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,280 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,95,284 and the death toll to 11,880. The day also saw 1,060 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,18,78,413 samples have been tested so far, out of which 88,698 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 18,103 among them were rapid antigen tests. Out of 1,280 fresh cases reported today, 638 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 8 evening, cumulatively 8,95,284 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,880 deaths and 8,58,370 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 25,015 active cases, 24,740 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 275 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 7 out of the total 13 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (2), and Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapura and Mysuru (1). Most of the dead are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 638, Mysuru 65, Chitradurga 52, Chikkaballapura 50, Hassan 49, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru 46, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,75,163 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,144 and Ballari 38,392.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,51,497 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,809 and Ballari 37,620.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

