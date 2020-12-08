Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican President waits turn for COVID-19 vaccine jab, gives rollout details

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he'll wait his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, as officials detailed a plan that prioritizes health care workers and the elderly to receive the first doses of the vaccines. "I'm going to wait for it to correspond to me, for it to be my turn, according to the program," said Lopez Obrador during his regular morning news conference, adding that health care workers must be protected first because they are risking their lives during the pandemic.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:26 IST
Mexican President waits turn for COVID-19 vaccine jab, gives rollout details
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he'll wait his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, as officials detailed a plan that prioritizes health care workers and the elderly to receive the first doses of the vaccines.

"I'm going to wait for it to correspond to me, for it to be my turn, according to the program," said Lopez Obrador during his regular morning news conference, adding that health care workers must be protected first because they are risking their lives during the pandemic. Under the plan 67-year-old Lopez Obrador will be in the fourth phase. People over 80 years old will be second in line after health workers, followed by those over 70, then those over 60.

Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said during the same news conference that Mexico aims to begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to 125,000 health workers in December, apparently scaling back its earlier plan to apply the first vaccine doses for 250,000 people by end of the year. Mexico will receive a million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in January, February, and March, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, also during Tuesday's news conference.

Ebrard added that Mexico aims to sign a deal later this week for 35 million doses of China's Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on TuesdayAshish Gogalkar, ...

Mayors, leaders of MCD stay put outside Delhi CM House

The city mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations continued to picket outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, saying they will not budge until funds due to the civic bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020