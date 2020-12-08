Left Menu
Gujarat reports 1,325 COVID-19 cases, 1531 recoveries; 15 die

Among the 15 new fatalities, nine patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Rajkot, Amreli and Vadodara, said the department.In the adjoining Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the COVID-19 tally stood at 3,322 and recovered cases at 3,302, said officials.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:19 IST
With 1,325 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rose to 2,21,493 on Tuesday, while more than 1,500 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. As many as 15 more patients succumbed to COVID-19, raising the statewide fatalities to 4,110, it said.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 1,531 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, said the department in a release. This took the number of recovered cases to 2,03,111, said the department.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stood at 91.70 per cent. There are now 14,272 active cases in Gujarat with 78 patients being on ventilators, said the release.

As many as 60,875 tests were conducted in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the count of samples examined so far to 83,71,433, it said. Ahmedabad reported 294 new cases followed by Surat 214, Vadodara 171 and Rajkot 129.

Among other districts, Mehsana recorded 47 new cases, Jamnagar and Kheda 46 each, Banaskantha 40, Surendranagar 26, Bharuch 24, Kutch 21, Bhavnagar, Patan and Panchmahal 20 each, Junagadh 19, Morbi 18, Amreli and Sabarkantha 16 each, Dahod 13 and Gir Somnath 11. Among the 15 new fatalities, nine patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Rajkot, Amreli and Vadodara, said the department.

In the adjoining Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the COVID-19 tally stood at 3,322 and recovered cases at 3,302, said officials. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,21,493, new cases 1,325, deaths 4,110, active cases 14,272, recoveries 2,03,111, people tested so far 83,71,433.

