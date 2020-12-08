585 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, seven deaths

Mumbai reported 585 new COVID-19 cases and seven fresh fatalities, the lowest since May, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city's caseload thus rose to 2,87,175, while death toll reached 10,920.

On December 1, the city reported nine deaths. Before that, only five deaths had been recorded on May 1. Notably, the number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the city crossed the 20 lakh-mark on Tuesday. With nearly 15,000 tests conducted since Monday evening, the tally jumped to 20.13 lakh.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city increased to 2,63,354, about 92 per cent of the tally, with 565 patients discharged from hospitals on Tuesday. Currently Mumbai has 12,077 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 284 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.25 per cent. PTI KK KRK KRK.