Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,194 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,516 active cases, he added.

''Raipur saw 179 new cases, taking its total count to 48,059, including 675 deaths. Durg recorded 135 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 109, Raigarh 90, Bilaspur 89 and Rajnandgaon 88,'' he said. ''Of the 15 deaths recorded during the day, three took place on Tuesday, nine on Monday and the rest earlier,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,49,699, New cases 1,467, Deaths 3,025, Recovered 2,27,158, Active cases 19,516, people tested so far 28,28,099..