Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,194 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,516 active cases, he added.Raipur saw 179 new cases, taking its total count to 48,059, including 675 deaths. Durg recorded 135 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 109, Raigarh 90, Bilaspur 89 and Rajnandgaon 88, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:43 IST
Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,194 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,516 active cases, he added.

''Raipur saw 179 new cases, taking its total count to 48,059, including 675 deaths. Durg recorded 135 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 109, Raigarh 90, Bilaspur 89 and Rajnandgaon 88,'' he said. ''Of the 15 deaths recorded during the day, three took place on Tuesday, nine on Monday and the rest earlier,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,49,699, New cases 1,467, Deaths 3,025, Recovered 2,27,158, Active cases 19,516, people tested so far 28,28,099..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

CDC advisers to review data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC advisory panel will meet on Friday to review data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, with a vote httpswww.cdc.govvaccinesacipmeetingsdownloadsagenda-archive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020