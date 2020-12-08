Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Johnson & Johnson gained 1.9% after the company said it could obtain late-stage trial results of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, earlier than expected. Pfizer Inc also rose 3.2% as it cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use, after the U.S. health regulator released documents raising no new safety or efficacy issues.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:13 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

The S&P 500 and the Dow reversed course to rise on Tuesday, led by drugmaker Johnson & Johnson following encouraging news on its COVID-19 vaccine, while the Nasdaq hit a record high. Johnson & Johnson gained 1.9% after the company said it could obtain late-stage trial results of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, earlier than expected.

Pfizer Inc also rose 3.2% as it cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use, after the U.S. health regulator released documents raising no new safety or efficacy issues. Wall Street's main indexes have traded in a tight range for most of the session so far, as investors awaited more stimulus in the face of surging COVID-19 cases and strict restrictions in California.

"When you are in a market where there is so much near-term negative news because of the virus, but so much future positive news because of the vaccine ... you do get into this tug of war," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey. "We are at that equilibrium point where there are as many optimists as pessimists about where the market is headed in 2021"

Investors are closely watching whether policymakers will be able to clinch an agreement on a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion spending bill, with Friday eyed as a deadline to avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on both spending and pandemic relief.

Positive developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine have in the recent weeks helped investors look past the surge in infections and raise bets on a steady economic recovery next year. Analysts now expect investor attention to gradually shift from vaccine approvals to their global distribution.

"I don't know if investors are recognizing how long the process is going to take, but the market tends to look out a little more than the very near term. Right now it is predicting that there will be a good distribution system in place some time by the middle of next year," Meckler said. At 12:21 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 88.62 points, or 0.29%, at 30,158.41, the S&P 500 was up 5.21 points, or 0.14%, at 3,697.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 5.85 points, or 0.05%, at 12,525.79.

Boeing Co slipped 0.6% after company data showed the planemaker lost another 63 orders for its newly ungrounded 737 MAX jet in November. Tesla Inc fell 1.9% after the electric-car maker unveiled a $5 billion capital raise, its second such move in three months.

Drug developer Moderna Inc climbed 4.2%, after Switzerland increased its confirmed orders for its COVID-19 vaccine doses to 7.5 million from 4.5 million. Energy shares recovered some of the previous session's losses, even as crude prices remained under pressure.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

CDC advisers to review data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC advisory panel will meet on Friday to review data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, with a vote httpswww.cdc.govvaccinesacipmeetingsdownloadsagenda-archive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020