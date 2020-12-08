Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss plan to ban public events to contain worsening COVID-19 situation

"The increasingly cold temperatures and bad weather may have accelerated the infection rate." After getting feedback from the cantons, the Swiss government plans to meet again on Friday, ahead of a decision on the new measures due to start at the weekend. "The numbers are increasing exponentially - too quickly and too strongly.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:13 IST
Swiss plan to ban public events to contain worsening COVID-19 situation
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Switzerland plans to ban all public events apart from church services and legislative meetings and further limit private gatherings after Dec. 12, as it said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 situation was deteriorating as infections swell. It is starting talks with the nation's 26 cantons over the proposals, as it prepares for the new restrictions.

The announcement came as the Federal Office of Public Health reported 92 more deaths, taking the death toll in Switzerland and neighboring Liechtenstein to 5,116. The number of cases rose by 4,262 cases to 358,568, it said. The government also plans to order restaurants, shops and markets to close at 7 pm through Jan. 20 in an effort to restrict the spread of the virus. It also aims to restrict the number of people who could meet in households to five.

"The number of new infections is high and is rising again, beds in intensive care units are stretched," the government said. "The increasingly cold temperatures and bad weather may have accelerated the infection rate." After getting feedback from the cantons, the Swiss government plans to meet again on Friday, ahead of a decision on the new measures due to start at the weekend.

"The numbers are increasing exponentially - too quickly and too strongly. We want reduce contact and the number of infections," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said "If we don't act quickly enough, the worst of the pandemic is still to come," she added. "Then, even more drastic measures will be needed."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

CDC advisers to review data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC advisory panel will meet on Friday to review data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, with a vote httpswww.cdc.govvaccinesacipmeetingsdownloadsagenda-archive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020