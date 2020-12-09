Left Menu
France will 'adapt' relaxation of COVID-19 curbs if needed - govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:23 IST
France will adapt its plans to relax some COVID-19 restrictions if it thinks it is needed to fight a virus which is "resisting", government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal told CNews TV that if there were signs that the downward trend in infections was flattening out "we must adapt the second stage (of lifting lockdown measures), we will do it."

France holds a health defence council meeting this morning to review the situation ahead of a Thursday news conference on the government plan on next stages of lockdown easing

