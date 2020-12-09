Left Menu
UK's Gove sees 'scope for compromise' on fish in Brexit talks

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:03 IST
Britain sees scope for a compromise on fishing in Brexit trade negotiations, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior Brexit-supporting ministers said on Wednesday.

"I think there can be scope for compromise," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove told BBC radio.

"But the compromise exists on the way in which European boats can continue to access UK waters but what is not up for compromise is the principle that the UK will be an independent coastal state, and that it will be a matter for negotiation between the UK and the EU," Gove said.

