Odisha reports 386 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,22,299 on Wednesday after 386 people tested positive for the virus, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,789, a health department official said. The fresh cases were detected from 28 of the 30 districts.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest of 50 single-day cases followed by Sundergarh (47) and Mayurbhanj (31). Koraput and Nabarangpur districts did not register any new infection during the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities. Khurda district alone has accounted for 306 deaths thus far, followed by Ganjam (245), Sundergarh (151), Cuttack (137) and Puri (110). Twenty-five other districts reported below-100 fatalities.

Odisha now has 3,487 active cases, while as many as 3,16,970 patients have recovered from the disease. It has tested over 62.50 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 36,419 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate is 5.16 per cent, as per data released by the department..