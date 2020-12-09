Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus shuts malls, restaurants to beat COVID-19 spike

Primary schools and nurseries would remain open, Ioannou said. Cyprus, with a population of about 900,000 in its government-controlled areas, has reported 13,286 COVID-19 cases since the first surfaced in early March. The resurgence in daily cases prompted authorities to re-impose a night-time curfew in November, which will remain in force.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:46 IST
Cyprus shuts malls, restaurants to beat COVID-19 spike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cyprus on Wednesday ordered the closure of malls and restaurants until the end of the year to try to subdue an aggressive jump in COVID-19 cases. The measures come into effect from Dec. 11, the health ministry said. In addition church services would be closed to members of the public.

"There is no such thing as good or nice restrictions, these are necessary, and mainly unpleasant, but we have to safeguard life. Our health comes first," Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told a news conference. He said that authorities would take further action if the situation worsened. High schools would shut on Monday with students shifting to online classes. Primary schools and nurseries would remain open, Ioannou said.

Cyprus, with a population of about 900,000 in its government-controlled areas, has reported 13,286 COVID-19 cases since the first surfaced in early March. Sixty eight people have died. The number of new cases has hit daily highs for about the past seven weeks, and the rate of increase has accelerated in recent days. The resurgence in daily cases prompted authorities to re-impose a night-time curfew in November, which will remain in force.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odysseySamples of an asteroid 300 million km from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a six-yea...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for COVID vaccination are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not. Inoculation against the disease...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020