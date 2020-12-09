Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb hospitalised, condition critical

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon as his breathing-related problems aggravated and his health condition is stated to be critical, officials said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:48 IST
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb hospitalised, condition critical

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon as his breathing-related problems aggravated and his health condition is stated to be critical, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, has tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

He has been put on ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital, the sources said. ''Mr Bhattacharya's RT-PCR test showed he was COVID- negative and that is good news. The CT scan of his brain showed old lacunar infarcts. He is undergoing treatment at the CCU,'' a senior official of the hospital said.

''He is presently on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) and maintaining an oxygen saturation of 95 per cent. He remains critical but responding to current treatment,'' he added. Bhattacharya's pulse and blood pressure are stable and the veteran politician is on IV antibiotics and other supportive medications, said a statement released by the hospital.

His oxygen saturation deteriorated to 70 per cent in the morning and he became unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital. A two-member team of senior doctors was constituted to monitor the health condition of the veteran CPI(M) leader.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age- related ailments for quite some time. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over Bhattacharya's health condition and prayed for his quick recovery. ''Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well,'' she said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also wished him a speedy recovery. State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim visited the hospital and spoke to doctors.

After speaking to the doctors, Hakim briefed the chief minister about Bhattacharya's present health condition. CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra urged the people to cooperate with the hospital authorities.

''Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted for treatment of acute exacerbation of his respiratory problems in Woodland. No visitor is being allowed now. Well-wishers are requested to co-operate with the hospital authority for maintaining strict discipline in this regard,'' he tweeted..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroad

Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic countrys justice minister said on Wednesday.Presently, all...

Italy lower house gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys lower house of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11.Las...

Attempts to show black flags to Nadda in city

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters Wednesday attempted to show black flags to BJP national president J P Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at Hastings area of the city when he was inside it. ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020