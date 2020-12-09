Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine will introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January

It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 845,343 cases with 14,204 deaths.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:34 IST
Ukraine will introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine will introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January, hoping to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The measures, which include the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centres and a ban on mass gatherings, will be in force from Jan. 8 to 24, Shmygal told the televised government meeting. "Ukraine will introduce strengthened quarantine restrictions - let's call them 'winter holidays for safety'," Shmygal said.

"This is done in order to prevent the unfolding of a new powerful wave of the disease, which may occur, in particular, after the New Year holidays." The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 845,343 cases with 14,204 deaths. The number of deaths in the same period was 276, above the previous daily high of 257 registered in November.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Debt funds drive inflows into mutual funds during Nov: Report

Despite the equity funds seeing outflow for the fifth consecutive month, the overall inflows into mutual funds crossed Rs 30 lakh crore for the first time in November, driven by open-ended debt funds and mark-to-market gains after a rally i...

PM Modi, Uzbekistan President to hold virtual summit, discuss bilateral cooperation

A virtual summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 11 in which the two leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020