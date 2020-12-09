17 more COVID deaths, 1,511 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 17 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,845, while the infection count rose to 2,85,627 with 1,511 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 19,792 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 2,63,350 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 466 in Jaipur, followed by 259 in Jodhpur, 203 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 153 in Kota, 115 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 99 in Pali.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, 401 were registered in Jaipur, 205 in Jodhpur, 137 in Kota, 81 in Ajmer, 79 in Bhilwara, 75 in Udaipur and 61 each in Kota amd Nagaur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state..