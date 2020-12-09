Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 more COVID deaths, 1,511 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 17 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,845, while the infection count rose to 2,85,627 with 1,511 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 19,792 active COVID-19 cases.A total of 2,63,350 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:48 IST
17 more COVID deaths, 1,511 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 17 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,845, while the infection count rose to 2,85,627 with 1,511 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 19,792 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 2,63,350 people in Rajasthan have been discharged after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 466 in Jaipur, followed by 259 in Jodhpur, 203 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 153 in Kota, 115 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 99 in Pali.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, 401 were registered in Jaipur, 205 in Jodhpur, 137 in Kota, 81 in Ajmer, 79 in Bhilwara, 75 in Udaipur and 61 each in Kota amd Nagaur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local Kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will n...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted his focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm over ongoing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abi...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020