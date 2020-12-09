Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Mumbai's case count grows by 716, death toll by 15

According to the civic body, there are 11,903 active cases in Mumbai at present.The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 293 days, while the average growth rate is 0.24 per cent, the BMC said. So far, 20.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the city, it said.There are 453 containment zones and 5,373 sealed buildings in the metropolis at present..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:37 IST
COVID-19: Mumbai's case count grows by 716, death toll by 15

Mumbai reported 716 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city civic body said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 585 new cases and seven deaths, the lowest in the last several months.

The number of patients, who recovered from the infection increased to 2,64,228, which is about 92 per cent of the total, as 874 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said. According to the civic body, there are 11,903 active cases in Mumbai at present.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 293 days, while the average growth rate is 0.24 per cent, the BMC said. So far, 20.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the city, it said.

There are 453 containment zones and 5,373 sealed buildings in the metropolis at present..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM visits rain-hit regions, says over 80,000 hectares of crops affected

Eds Upgrading adding details Nagapattinam TN, Dec 9 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected the damage due to the rains here and in other adjoining regions, distributed relief to people and said crops in over 80,0...

Pakistan and China begin joint air exercise

The air forces of Pakistan and China on Wednesday commenced a joint exercise designed to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides. The joint air force exercise Shaheen Eagle-IX started on We...

Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19, said a family member. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale...

South Africa enters second wave of COVID-19 infections- Health Minister

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that the country has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections.As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modelling teams. As it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020