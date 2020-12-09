Nagpur district sees 403 new COVID-19 cases, 230 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra rose to 1,15,728 on Wednesday with the addition of 403 fresh infections, as per an official release. With nine more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the number of fatalities in the district rose to 3,763, it stated.

The number of recoveries went up to 1,06,092 after 230 patients getting discharged in the day. The district is now left with 5,873 active cases, as per the release.