Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh records 1,421 new cases, 13 deaths

With the addition of 1,421 COVID- 19 cases and 13 deaths, Chhattisgarhs total case count rose to 2,51,120 and toll to 3,308 on Wednesday, a health official said. Raipur district reported 188 new cases, taking its total count to 48,247, including 678 deaths.Bilaspur recorded 131 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 126, Durg 117, Mahasamund 107 and Rajnandgaon 104 among other districts, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:45 IST
Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh records 1,421 new cases, 13 deaths

With the addition of 1,421 COVID- 19 cases and 13 deaths, Chhattisgarh's total case count rose to 2,51,120 and toll to 3,308 on Wednesday, a health official said. The number of recoveries rose to 2,28,304 after 160 patients got discharge from various hospitals, while 818 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The state currently has 19,778 active cases, the official said. Raipur district reported 188 new cases, taking its total count to 48,247, including 678 deaths.

Bilaspur recorded 131 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 126, Durg 117, Mahasamund 107 and Rajnandgaon 104 among other districts, he said. ''Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Wednesday, four on Tuesday while four had taken place earlier,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,51,120; new cases 1,421; deaths 3,038; recovered 2,28,304; active cases 19,778; people tested so far 28,62,282..

